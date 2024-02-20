V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

