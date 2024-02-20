V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 27 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MELI stock traded down $13.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1,755.74. 21,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,662.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,460.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,800.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

