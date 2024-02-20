V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 1,446 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

