V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.21.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

