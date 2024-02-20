V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IR traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 296,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21.

Several research firms have commented on IR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.45.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

