US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $58.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. US Foods has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,753 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,316,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

