Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 9.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.71. 7,701,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 8,743,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 679.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 484,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,226,000 after buying an additional 967,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

