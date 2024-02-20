United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Up 3.5%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.48. 7,552,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 9,823,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 925.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 173.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, NWI Management LP grew its position in United Airlines by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.