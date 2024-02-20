United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.48. Approximately 7,552,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,823,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

