Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134.58 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $7.39 or 0.00014377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and $134.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00133933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.59956787 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 934 active market(s) with $110,144,766.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

