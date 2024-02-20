UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

Insulet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,225. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.56 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

