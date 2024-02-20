UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 425 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $513.52. 90,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.28. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $515.35.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

