UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 260 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 255.9% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $179.98. The stock had a trading volume of 75,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.77.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

