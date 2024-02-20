UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 204,580 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,580 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26,755.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 303,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 302,073 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 621.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 181,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.8% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 192,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,165,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,611,020. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Get Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.