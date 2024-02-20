UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

