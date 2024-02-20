UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

O traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 919,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,028. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

