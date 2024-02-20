UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 176,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 298,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,631,000 after purchasing an additional 508,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. 97,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.