UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

