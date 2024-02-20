Unilever PLC (UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on March 22nd

Unilever PLC (NYSE:ULGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Unilever by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

