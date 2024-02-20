Unilever PLC (UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on March 22nd

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Unilever has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.
Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.
Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
