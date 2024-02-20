Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

NYSE UAA opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

