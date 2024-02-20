Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $45.20.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,071,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 462,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

