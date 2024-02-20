Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ultra Clean stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $45.20.
In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
