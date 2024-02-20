UBS Group Lowers West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target to $375.00

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $362.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $303.79 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,818,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

