U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

USB stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.