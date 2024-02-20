Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $490.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $456.29.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $440.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.76.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

