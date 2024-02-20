Twenty Acre Capital LP Takes $3.33 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 373,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Snap comprises 3.6% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Snap by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $642,578.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,255,518 shares in the company, valued at $38,321,250.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,809.

SNAP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,688,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,360,641. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

