Twenty Acre Capital LP Reduces Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Twenty Acre Capital LP lowered its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. XPeng comprises about 2.5% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after buying an additional 292,396 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in XPeng by 14.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 701,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 8,035.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 7,722,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,361,787. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.00.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

