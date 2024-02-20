Twenty Acre Capital LP Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Twenty Acre Capital LP cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 5.7% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 42,268.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after purchasing an additional 609,512 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $12.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $642.77. The stock had a trading volume of 807,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $664.83. The stock has a market cap of $179.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.