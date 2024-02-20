Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TUP stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.86.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
