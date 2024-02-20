Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 8.3% Higher

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.78. 222,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 719,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRUP

Trupanion Stock Up 10.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Trupanion by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trupanion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trupanion by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.