Truist Financial Cuts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $22.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

WEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. 475,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,675. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

