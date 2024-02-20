Truist Financial Cuts Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $65.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.80.

NYSE:DCO opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ducommun by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ducommun by 45.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ducommun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

