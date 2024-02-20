Truist Financial Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $88.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Palomar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

Palomar stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. Palomar has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $25,434.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,616 shares of company stock worth $1,055,645 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

