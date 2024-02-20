Truist Financial Boosts Employers (NYSE:EIG) Price Target to $55.00

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. Employers has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Employers by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 33.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

