TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 160000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 16.58 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.08.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

