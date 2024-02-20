Tritax Eurobox plc (EBOX) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on March 14th

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax Eurobox Stock Up 0.2 %

EBOX stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £215.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.90. Tritax Eurobox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.55 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69.90 ($0.88).

About Tritax Eurobox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

