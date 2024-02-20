Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

TFPM stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

