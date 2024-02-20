Tripadvisor’s (TRIP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.59.

Shares of TRIP opened at $26.75 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

