TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at $7,739,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,135 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THS opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.39. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

