Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 6.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Transocean by 29.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Transocean by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Transocean by 4.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

