Traders Buy High Volume of Albertsons Companies Call Options (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 51,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 583% compared to the average daily volume of 7,481 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,086,000 after buying an additional 454,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after buying an additional 865,554 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,694,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 759,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 430,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,739,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

ACI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,204. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

