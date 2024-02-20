Trade Desk’s (TTD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TTD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.93 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 247.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

