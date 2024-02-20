Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Trade Desk Stock Up 17.5 %

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

TTD stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 247.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

