Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Trade Desk stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

