TPG Inc. (TPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on March 8th

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

TPG has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TPG to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

TPG Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TPG opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. TPG has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TPG by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TPG by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TPG by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TPG by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

