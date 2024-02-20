Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.61 and last traded at $39.33. 64,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 238,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRML. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $773.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

