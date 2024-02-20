Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Position Lifted by Marlowe Partners LP

Marlowe Partners LP raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Topgolf Callaway Brands makes up approximately 28.9% of Marlowe Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marlowe Partners LP owned 0.37% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

MODG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 1,191,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

