Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

