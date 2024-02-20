Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE:TOST opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after buying an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Toast by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,219 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

