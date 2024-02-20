Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 289,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 522,669 shares.The stock last traded at $4.18 and had previously closed at $4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,333,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,515,000 after buying an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 2,939,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after buying an additional 311,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.