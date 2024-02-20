Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Underperform

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$180.11.

Shares of TRI stock traded down C$2.86 on Tuesday, hitting C$212.86. The company had a trading volume of 117,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,385. The firm has a market cap of C$96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$159.25 and a twelve month high of C$217.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$198.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76.

In related news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,853.20. In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,367.58. Also, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at C$32,853.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $930,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

